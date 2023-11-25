The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-3) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the New Mexico State Aggies (9-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in a CUSA showdown.

Jacksonville State is putting up 31.0 points per game on offense (44th in the FBS), and ranks 31st on the other side of the ball with 20.4 points allowed per game. With 418.1 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, New Mexico State ranks 48th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 54th, allowing 362.8 total yards per game.

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics

Jacksonville State New Mexico State 403.7 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.1 (24th) 353.1 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.8 (79th) 245.6 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.0 (12th) 158.1 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.1 (82nd) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (10th) 21 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (123rd)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has been a dual threat for Jacksonville State so far this season. He has 1,033 passing yards, completing 48.8% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 647 yards (58.8 ypg) on 108 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 817 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

Perry Carter Jr.'s team-high 484 yards as a receiver have come on 27 catches (out of 53 targets) with three touchdowns.

Sean Brown has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 266 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Quinton Lane has been the target of 35 passes and compiled 22 catches for 230 yards, an average of 20.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia has been a dual threat for New Mexico State this season. He has 2,458 passing yards (204.8 per game) while completing 60.5% of his passes. He's thrown 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 749 yards (62.4 ypg) on 134 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Star Thomas has totaled 582 yards on 95 carries with four touchdowns.

Jonathan Brady has racked up 497 receiving yards on 31 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Trent Hudson has 22 receptions (on 42 targets) for a total of 363 yards (30.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Eli Stowers has racked up 326 reciving yards (27.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

