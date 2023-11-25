Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
Two of the nation's top rushing attacks clash when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-3) bring college football's third-ranked running game into a contest against the New Mexico State Aggies (9-3), who have the No. 12 run game, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Gamecocks are just 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State matchup in this article.
Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jacksonville State (-2.5)
|50.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Jacksonville State (-1.5)
|50.5
|-126
|+105
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Memphis vs Temple
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Gamecocks have covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- New Mexico State has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Aggies have an ATS record of 4-1-1.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.