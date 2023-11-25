The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (10-1) hit the road for a Sun Belt battle against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Brooks Stadium.

James Madison is averaging 425.6 yards per game on offense (39th in the FBS), and rank 31st defensively, yielding 330.5 yards allowed per game. Coastal Carolina is posting 431.5 total yards per game on offense this season (31st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 370.8 total yards per game (60th-ranked).

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

James Madison Coastal Carolina 425.6 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.5 (36th) 330.5 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.8 (54th) 140.7 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.5 (59th) 284.9 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268 (33rd) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (37th) 18 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (17th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has recorded 3,089 yards (280.8 ypg) on 236-of-345 passing with 27 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 306 rushing yards (27.8 ypg) on 87 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Kaelon Black has racked up 559 yards on 124 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner. He's also caught 21 passes for 204 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

This season, Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 112 times for 495 yards (45 per game) and four touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt's leads his squad with 969 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 68 catches (out of 86 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has caught 48 passes for 952 yards (86.5 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Phoenix Sproles has a total of 288 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 36 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has racked up 1,919 yards on 67.4% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has run for 377 yards on 83 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also added 18 catches, totaling 168 yards.

Ethan Vasko has piled up 273 yards (on 37 carries) with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney has collected 60 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 841 (76.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 94 times and has seven touchdowns.

Jared Brown has caught 55 passes and compiled 721 receiving yards (65.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jameson Tucker's 29 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed James Madison or Coastal Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.