Onyeka Okongwu's Atlanta Hawks take on the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 147-145 win versus the Nets, Okongwu put up 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Okongwu, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 8.5 9.0 Rebounds -- 6.9 Assists -- 1.5 PRA -- 17.4 PR -- 15.9



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Okongwu has made 3.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.6% of his team's total makes.

The Hawks rank 26th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 105.2 possessions per contest.

The Wizards allow 124.3 points per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Wizards are last in the league, allowing 50.8 rebounds per game.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the league, conceding 29.2 assists per game.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 27 16 11 2 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.