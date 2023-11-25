The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-5) will try to stop a five-game losing skid when visiting the Samford Bulldogs (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Samford vs. N.C. A&T matchup.

Samford vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford vs. N.C. A&T Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Samford vs. N.C. A&T Betting Trends

Samford has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.

N.C. A&T has won two games against the spread this year.

In the Aggies' five chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

