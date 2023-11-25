The Samford Bulldogs (4-2) host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-5) after winning four straight home games. The Bulldogs are double-digit favorites by 22.5 points in the contest, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 158.5.

Samford vs. N.C. A&T Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -22.5 158.5

Samford Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Samford and its opponents have combined to total more than 158.5 points.

Samford's contests this year have an average total of 151.3, 7.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Samford (1-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 20% of the time, 20% less often than N.C. A&T (2-3-0) this year.

Samford vs. N.C. A&T Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 2 40% 78.8 144.2 72.5 164.1 148.9 N.C. A&T 3 60% 65.4 144.2 91.6 164.1 138.5

Additional Samford Insights & Trends

The 78.8 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 12.8 fewer points than the Aggies give up (91.6).

Samford vs. N.C. A&T Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 1-4-0 0-0 3-2-0 N.C. A&T 2-3-0 1-1 4-1-0

Samford vs. N.C. A&T Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford N.C. A&T 13-3 Home Record 8-5 8-7 Away Record 4-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

