The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Maryland Terrapins (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.

South Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (40.4%).
  • This season, South Alabama has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.4% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terrapins sit at 75th.
  • The Jaguars score 14.0 more points per game (75.6) than the Terrapins give up to opponents (61.6).
  • South Alabama is 4-2 when it scores more than 61.6 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, South Alabama averaged 73.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.9.
  • At home, the Jaguars gave up 59.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.1.
  • At home, South Alabama drained 7.9 treys per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (7.5). South Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.7%) than away (33.1%).

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Denver W 82-75 Mitchell Center
11/19/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 86-74 Mitchell Center
11/21/2023 Lynn W 74-62 Mitchell Center
11/25/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
11/30/2023 @ Jacksonville State - Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena

