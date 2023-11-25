The South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) face the Maryland Terrapins (1-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via BTN.

South Alabama vs. Maryland Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BTN

South Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Moore: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kevin Samuel: 10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK Tyrell Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Owen White: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Greg Parham: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Maryland Top Players (2022-23)

Jahmir Young: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Reese: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Donta Scott: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Hakim Hart: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Don Carey: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Alabama vs. Maryland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG South Alabama AVG South Alabama Rank 221st 69.7 Points Scored 70.9 191st 27th 63.5 Points Allowed 65.2 45th 229th 31.1 Rebounds 30.1 270th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 5.9 345th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.6 149th 307th 11.4 Assists 11.4 307th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 9.2 9th

