Sun Belt opponents meet when the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) and the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, South Alabama has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best by allowing only 312.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 47th (420.3 yards per game). On the defensive side of the ball, Texas State is a bottom-25 unit, giving up 32.9 points per game (20th-worst). On the bright side, it is dominating on the other side of the ball, accumulating 34.5 points per contest (21st-best).

South Alabama vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

South Alabama vs. Texas State Key Statistics

South Alabama Texas State 420.3 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 462.1 (23rd) 312.5 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.7 (93rd) 167.5 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.2 (18th) 252.7 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.9 (39th) 17 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (106th) 17 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (95th)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has thrown for 2,477 yards (225.2 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has carried the ball 186 times for a team-high 1,007 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 16 times as a runner.

Kentrel Bullock has collected 380 yards on 77 carries, scoring three times.

Caullin Lacy has hauled in 80 receptions for 1,222 yards (111.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Jamaal Pritchett has caught 45 passes for 675 yards (61.4 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Lincoln Sefcik has a total of 165 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley leads Texas State with 2,820 yards on 245-of-357 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ismail Mahdi, has carried the ball 176 times for 1,112 yards (101.1 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Donerio Davenport has piled up 426 yards (on 85 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Joey Hobert's 847 receiving yards (77.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 71 receptions on 93 targets with eight touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has racked up 688 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 47 receptions.

Kole Wilson has racked up 595 reciving yards (54.1 ypg) and seven touchdowns this season.

