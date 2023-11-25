The South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) bring the No.22 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the Texas State Bobcats (6-5), who have the No. 21 scoring offense, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Jaguars are 5.5-point favorites. The point total for the outing is set at 58.5.

On defense, South Alabama has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best by giving up just 19.2 points per game. The offense ranks 50th (29.7 points per game). Texas State's offense has been consistently moving the chains, compiling 462.1 total yards per contest (13th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 104th by allowing 408.7 total yards per game.

South Alabama vs. Texas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

South Alabama vs Texas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -5.5 -115 -105 58.5 -110 -110 -250 +190

South Alabama Recent Performance

While the Jaguars have ranked -75-worst in total yards per game over the last three contests (329.7), they rank 25th-best on the defensive side of the ball (301.0 total yards allowed) during that time frame.

In terms of scoring offense, the Jaguars rank -58-worst with 19.7 points per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 26th by surrendering 14.0 points per game over their last three contests.

Over the last three contests, South Alabama ranks -63-worst in passing offense (165.3 passing yards per game) and 17th-worst in passing defense (205.3 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the Jaguars' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 96th in rushing offense (164.3 rushing yards per game) and 42nd in rushing defense (95.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Jaguars have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three contests.

South Alabama's past three games have not gone over the total.

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama has gone 4-7-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season, the Jaguars have an ATS record of 3-4.

South Alabama games have hit the over on five of 11 occasions (45.5%).

South Alabama has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-2).

South Alabama has a record of 4-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter (66.7%).

The Jaguars have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has thrown for 2,477 yards (225.2 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has carried the ball 186 times for a team-high 1,007 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 16 times as a runner.

Kentrel Bullock has racked up 380 yards on 77 carries, scoring three times.

Caullin Lacy's leads his squad with 1,222 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 80 catches (out of 107 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has reeled in 45 passes while averaging 61.4 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Lincoln Sefcik has hauled in 17 grabs for 165 yards, an average of 15.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Quentin Wilfawn, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has collected 4.5 sacks, 9.0 TFL and 53 tackles.

Jaden Voisin has a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 38 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

