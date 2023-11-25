Sun Belt foes will clash when the Troy Trojans (9-2) face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-8). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Troy vs. Southern Miss?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Troy 38, Southern Miss 14

Troy 38, Southern Miss 14 Troy has won seven of the eight games it was favored on the moneyline this season (87.5%).

The Trojans have played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Southern Miss has won one of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Golden Eagles have not won as an underdog of +575 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Trojans a 90.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Troy (-16.5)



Troy (-16.5) Troy has played 10 games, posting six wins against the spread.

This season, the Trojans have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Southern Miss is 3-7-0 this season.

This season, the Golden Eagles have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) This season, four of Troy's 11 games have gone over Saturday's total of 47.5 points.

There have been seven Southern Miss games that have finished with a combined score higher than 47.5 points this season.

The over/under for the matchup of 47.5 is 5.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Troy (29.2 points per game) and Southern Miss (23.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Troy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.9 49.7 48.1 Implied Total AVG 29.2 29.4 29 ATS Record 6-4-0 2-3-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Southern Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 55 51.3 Implied Total AVG 32.4 30.3 33.8 ATS Record 3-7-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-0 1-3-0 6-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

