The UAB Blazers (3-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Furman Paladins (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. Furman matchup.

UAB vs. Furman Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAB vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB vs. Furman Betting Trends

UAB has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Blazers' four games have hit the over.

Furman has won one game against the spread this season.

A total of three Paladins games this year have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.