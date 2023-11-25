The UAB Blazers (0-2) face the Furman Paladins (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Furman Game Information

UAB Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Furman Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Slawson: 15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Mike Bothwell: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK JP Pegues: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcus Foster: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Garrett Hien: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

UAB vs. Furman Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UAB Rank UAB AVG Furman AVG Furman Rank 13th 80.7 Points Scored 80.9 10th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 71.2 214th 3rd 37.6 Rebounds 32.4 134th 5th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 9.4 20th 101st 14.1 Assists 16.6 11th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 10.6 51st

