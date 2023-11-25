The UAB Blazers (3-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Furman Paladins (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bartow Arena as 5.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 154.5 in the matchup.

UAB vs. Furman Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -5.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB Betting Records & Stats

Just one of UAB's four outings has gone over 154.5 points.

UAB's matchups this year have an average total of 139.6, 14.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Blazers are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

UAB has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Blazers have played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for UAB.

UAB vs. Furman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 1 25% 70.2 153.6 69.4 147.4 144.5 Furman 3 75% 83.4 153.6 78 147.4 153.3

Additional UAB Insights & Trends

The Blazers average 70.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 78 the Paladins allow.

UAB vs. Furman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 2-2-0 0-1 3-1-0 Furman 1-3-0 0-0 3-1-0

UAB vs. Furman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB Furman 17-2 Home Record 15-2 7-5 Away Record 8-3 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

