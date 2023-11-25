Paul Bunyan's Axe is the prize when the Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6) clash on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Badgers are only 2-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 42.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Wisconsin has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Badgers are 3-5-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Minnesota is 3-8-0 ATS this year.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Wisconsin & Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

