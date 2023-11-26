How to Watch the Alabama vs. Liberty Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Liberty Lady Flames (2-4) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET.
Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alabama vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison
- The Flames' 63.0 points per game are 12.4 more points than the 50.6 the Crimson Tide allow.
- Liberty is 2-3 when it scores more than 50.6 points.
- Alabama has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.0 points.
- The Crimson Tide average only 3.1 more points per game (75.1) than the Flames allow (72.0).
- When Alabama totals more than 72.0 points, it is 4-0.
- Liberty has a 1-3 record when giving up fewer than 75.1 points.
- The Crimson Tide shoot 45.6% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Flames allow defensively.
- The Flames make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Crimson Tide's defensive field-goal percentage.
Alabama Leaders
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 16.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 59.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Jessica Timmons: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Aaliyah Nye: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
- Essence Cody: 8.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Loyal McQueen: 9.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 63-39
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/24/2023
|Louisville
|W 78-73
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 68-58
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/6/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Foster Auditorium
