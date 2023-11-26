The Liberty Lady Flames (2-4) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

The Flames' 63.0 points per game are 12.4 more points than the 50.6 the Crimson Tide allow.

Liberty is 2-3 when it scores more than 50.6 points.

Alabama has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.0 points.

The Crimson Tide average only 3.1 more points per game (75.1) than the Flames allow (72.0).

When Alabama totals more than 72.0 points, it is 4-0.

Liberty has a 1-3 record when giving up fewer than 75.1 points.

The Crimson Tide shoot 45.6% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Flames allow defensively.

The Flames make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Crimson Tide's defensive field-goal percentage.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 16.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 59.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

16.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 59.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Jessica Timmons: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Aaliyah Nye: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Essence Cody: 8.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

8.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Loyal McQueen: 9.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Alabama Schedule