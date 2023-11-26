The Liberty Lady Flames (2-4) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

  • The Flames' 63.0 points per game are 12.4 more points than the 50.6 the Crimson Tide allow.
  • Liberty is 2-3 when it scores more than 50.6 points.
  • Alabama has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.0 points.
  • The Crimson Tide average only 3.1 more points per game (75.1) than the Flames allow (72.0).
  • When Alabama totals more than 72.0 points, it is 4-0.
  • Liberty has a 1-3 record when giving up fewer than 75.1 points.
  • The Crimson Tide shoot 45.6% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Flames allow defensively.
  • The Flames make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Crimson Tide's defensive field-goal percentage.

Alabama Leaders

  • Sarah Ashlee Barker: 16.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 59.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Jessica Timmons: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
  • Aaliyah Nye: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
  • Essence Cody: 8.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
  • Loyal McQueen: 9.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Little Rock W 63-39 Jack Stephens Center
11/24/2023 Louisville W 78-73 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Gonzaga L 68-58 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Liberty - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/30/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome
12/6/2023 Coastal Carolina - Foster Auditorium

