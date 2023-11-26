The Auburn Tigers (3-2) face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 59.5 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 57.2 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 57.2 points, Alabama A&M is 2-1.

Auburn is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 59.5 points.

The Tigers put up only 0.7 more points per game (64) than the Bulldogs allow (63.3).

When Auburn puts up more than 63.3 points, it is 2-0.

When Alabama A&M allows fewer than 64 points, it is 2-0.

This season the Tigers are shooting 39.7% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bulldogs concede.

The Bulldogs shoot 41.4% from the field, 5.2% higher than the Tigers allow.

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 13.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

13.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Savannah Scott: 10.4 PTS, 70 FG%

10.4 PTS, 70 FG% Taylen Collins: 7.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 41 FG%

7.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 41 FG% Mar'shaun Bostic: 7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.4 FG%

7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.4 FG% Sydney Shaw: 9.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

