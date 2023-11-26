The November 26 matchup between the New Orleans Saints (5-5) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) will feature a showdown between quarterbacks Derek Carr and Desmond Ridder. Below, we discuss all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Falcons vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Ridder this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Desmond Ridder vs. Derek Carr Matchup

Desmond Ridder 2023 Stats Derek Carr 9 Games Played 10 65.4% Completion % 65.9% 1,740 (193.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,231 (223.1) 6 Touchdowns 10 6 Interceptions 4 150 (16.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 33 (3.3) 4 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Desmond Ridder Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Saints Defensive Stats

This year, the Saints rank eighth in the NFL with 19.8 points allowed per game and rank eighth in total yards allowed with 312.7 yards given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, New Orleans has been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking eighth in the NFL by giving up 199.1 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 5.9 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Saints' defense is 18th in the NFL with 1,136 rushing yards allowed (113.6 per game) and seventh with six rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, New Orleans is fifth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (34.8%) and 20th in red-zone percentage allowed (55.2%).

Who comes out on top when the Saints and the Falcons square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Falcons Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Saints rank eighth in the NFL with 19.8 points allowed per game and rank eighth in total yards allowed with 312.7 yards given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, New Orleans is eighth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,991 (199.1 per game) and seventh in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.9).

Against the run, the Saints have allowed 1,136 total rushing yards (18th in NFL) and rank 21st in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.3).

Defensively, New Orleans is fifth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 34.8%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 20th at 55.2%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.