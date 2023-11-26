Atlanta (4-6) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with New Orleans on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the Saints favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the outing.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Saints facing off against the Falcons, see the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Saints vs Falcons on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Falcons have had the lead three times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Saints have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Falcons have won the second quarter two times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times in 10 games this season.

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games this season, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

New Orleans' offense is averaging five points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.5 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games and have tied three games.

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 1.2 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, lost that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging six points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 12 In-Game Primers

Falcons vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Falcons have led after the first half in one game, have trailed after the first half in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games.

The Saints have led after the first half in four games, have been losing after the first half in five games, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

This year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games, and they've been outscored in the second half in four games.

In 10 games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), been outscored two times (0-2), and been knotted up two times (1-1).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 11.4 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 7.3 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Saints or the Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.