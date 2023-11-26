The New Orleans Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Saints will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Saints are averaging 21.4 points per game on offense this season (16th in NFL), and they are giving up 19.8 points per game (eighth) on the other side of the ball. From an offensive perspective, the Falcons are accumulating 18.9 points per game (24th-ranked). They rank 18th in the NFL defensively (21.7 points allowed per game).

Falcons vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Saints by 1.5) Toss Up (41.5) Saints 21, Falcons 20

Falcons Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Falcons have a 48.8% chance to win.

Atlanta has a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

In 2023, four Atlanta games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 0.5 points higher than the average scoring total for Falcons games (41).

Saints Betting Info

The Saints have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

New Orleans has covered just twice in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Saints have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in nine opportunities).

New Orleans and its opponent have combined to go over the point total three out of 10 times this season.

Saints games this season have posted an average total of 41.1, which is 0.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Falcons vs. Saints 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 21.4 19.8 18.3 22.3 23.5 18.2 Atlanta 18.9 21.7 22.8 21.6 15 21.8

