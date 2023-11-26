The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be in action Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Thinking about a wager on Forsberg? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Filip Forsberg vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

Forsberg's plus-minus this season, in 19:06 per game on the ice, is +1.

In Forsberg's 19 games played this season he's scored in seven of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 13 of 19 games this season, Forsberg has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 19 games this season, Forsberg has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Forsberg's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

There is a 44.4% chance of Forsberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 3 24 Points 4 11 Goals 3 13 Assists 1

