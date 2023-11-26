The Boston Celtics (12-4) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (8-7) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -7.5 235.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 11 games this season that ended with a combined score over 235.5 points.

The average over/under for Atlanta's outings this season is 246.6, 11.1 more points than this game's point total.

Atlanta has gone 5-10-0 ATS this year.

The Hawks have been victorious in three of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Hawks vs Celtics Additional Info

Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 3 18.8% 116 240.9 107.6 229.3 225.9 Hawks 11 73.3% 124.9 240.9 121.7 229.3 236.3

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

The Hawks have hit the over in seven of their last 10 outings.

Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results on the road (4-3-0) than at home (1-7-0).

The Hawks' 124.9 points per game are 17.3 more points than the 107.6 the Celtics allow.

Atlanta has put together a 5-10 ATS record and an 8-7 overall record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Hawks and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 5-10 0-0 10-5 Celtics 8-8 6-4 7-9

Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Hawks Celtics 124.9 Points Scored (PG) 116 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 5-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 8-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 121.7 Points Allowed (PG) 107.6 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-8 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-4

