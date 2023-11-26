How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- In games Jacksonville State shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Gamecocks are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 79th.
- The Gamecocks average 71.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 78.8 the Cardinals allow.
- Jacksonville State has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 78.8 points.
Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Jacksonville State performed better in home games last year, posting 72.8 points per game, compared to 65.6 per game away from home.
- The Gamecocks gave up 63.8 points per game last season at home, which was 11.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.2).
- Looking at three-pointers, Jacksonville State performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 36.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ North Alabama
|L 61-59
|Flowers Hall
|11/22/2023
|@ Incarnate Word
|L 67-66
|McDermott Center
|11/24/2023
|@ UTSA
|W 77-62
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
