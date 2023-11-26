The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

The Gamecocks are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

In games Jacksonville State shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Gamecocks are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 79th.

The Gamecocks average 71.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 78.8 the Cardinals allow.

Jacksonville State has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 78.8 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Jacksonville State performed better in home games last year, posting 72.8 points per game, compared to 65.6 per game away from home.

The Gamecocks gave up 63.8 points per game last season at home, which was 11.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.2).

Looking at three-pointers, Jacksonville State performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 36.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule