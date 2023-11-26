Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) face the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word matchup.
Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|Incarnate Word Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jacksonville State (-6.5)
|138.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Jacksonville State (-6.5)
|138.5
|-290
|+225
Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.
- Gamecocks games have gone over the point total just once this season.
- Incarnate Word has won two games against the spread this year.
- Cardinals games have gone over the point total four out of five times this year.
