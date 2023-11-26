Sunday's game features the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3) matching up at UTSA Convocation Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 74-73 win for Jacksonville State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 74, Incarnate Word 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville State (-0.0)

Jacksonville State (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Both Jacksonville State and Incarnate Word are 2-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Gamecocks have hit the over in one game, while Cardinals games have gone over four times.

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game (scoring 71.5 points per game to rank 243rd in college basketball while allowing 63.7 per outing to rank 54th in college basketball) and have a +47 scoring differential overall.

Jacksonville State is 228th in the country at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 more than the 28.5 its opponents average.

Jacksonville State makes 5.5 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) at a 31.1% rate (240th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 its opponents make while shooting 35.8% from deep.

The Gamecocks' 91.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 237th in college basketball, and the 81.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 55th in college basketball.

Jacksonville State wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 13.7 (287th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.3.

