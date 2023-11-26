The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) square off against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5.

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville State -6.5 138.5

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 138.5 points twice this season (over five games).

Jacksonville State has an average total of 135.2 in its matchups this year, 3.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Gamecocks are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Jacksonville State has won one of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Gamecocks have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -300 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Jacksonville State has a 75% chance to win.

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville State 2 40% 71.5 151.2 63.7 142.5 140.5 Incarnate Word 4 80% 79.7 151.2 78.8 142.5 148.7

Additional Jacksonville State Insights & Trends

The Gamecocks put up 7.3 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Cardinals allow (78.8).

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville State 2-3-0 0-0 1-4-0 Incarnate Word 2-3-0 0-2 4-1-0

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville State Incarnate Word 9-5 Home Record 7-7 3-12 Away Record 3-12 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

