The NHL has five games on its Sunday schedule -- keep scrolling for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +110 to score

Wild vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 Kaprizov's stats: 6 goals in 18 games

Connor Bedard (Blackhawks) +150 to score

Blackhawks vs. Blues

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 Bedard's stats: 10 goals in 18 games

Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +150 to score

Red Wings vs. Wild

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 DeBrincat's stats: 12 goals in 19 games

Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild) +170 to score

Wild vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 Eriksson Ek's stats: 9 goals in 18 games

Jordan Kyrou (Blues) +170 to score

Blues vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 Kyrou's stats: 4 goals in 19 games

Pavel Buchnevich (Blues) +180 to score

Blues vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 Buchnevich's stats: 7 goals in 17 games

Dylan Larkin (Red Wings) +185 to score

Red Wings vs. Wild

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 Larkin's stats: 7 goals in 19 games

Robert Thomas (Blues) +210 to score

Blues vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 Thomas' stats: 8 goals in 19 games

Matthew Boldy (Wild) +210 to score

Wild vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 Boldy's stats: 1 goal in 11 games

Brayden Schenn (Blues) +250 to score

Blues vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 Schenn's stats: 6 goals in 19 games

