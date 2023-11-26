North Alabama vs. Western Carolina November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) face the North Alabama Lions (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Alabama Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Daniel Ortiz: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacari Lane: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Soucie: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Western Carolina Rank
|Western Carolina AVG
|North Alabama AVG
|North Alabama Rank
|124th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|74.1
|119th
|199th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|74.3
|297th
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|31.1
|229th
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|11.5
|304th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.