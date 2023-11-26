North Alabama vs. Western Carolina: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 26
The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) are favored (-7.5) to build on a four-game win streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5 points.
North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cullowhee, North Carolina
- Venue: Ramsey Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Western Carolina
|-7.5
|148.5
Lions Betting Records & Stats
- North Alabama and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 combined points twice this season.
- The average over/under for North Alabama's contests this season is 153.2, 4.7 more points than this game's total.
- North Alabama are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- North Alabama was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Lions have played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.
- North Alabama has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 148.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Western Carolina
|10
|35.7%
|73.9
|148
|70.7
|145
|141.8
|North Alabama
|13
|48.1%
|74.1
|148
|74.3
|145
|143.9
Additional North Alabama Insights & Trends
- The Lions put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 66 the Catamounts give up to opponents.
- North Alabama has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 2-1 overall record in games it scores more than 66 points.
North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Western Carolina
|16-12-0
|1-1
|12-15-0
|North Alabama
|14-13-0
|4-6
|16-11-0
North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Western Carolina
|North Alabama
|9-5
|Home Record
|9-4
|6-9
|Away Record
|8-10
|5-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-8-0
|78.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.8
|67.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.8
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-7-0
