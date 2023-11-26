The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) hope to extend a four-game winning stretch when they host the North Alabama Lions (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Lions' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have given up to their opponents (41.4%).
  • North Alabama is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 289th.
  • The Lions put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 66.0 the Catamounts allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.0 points, North Alabama is 2-1.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, North Alabama scored 81.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.8.
  • The Lions conceded 68.2 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 on the road.
  • At home, North Alabama drained 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). North Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.1%) than on the road (34.3%).

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Mississippi State L 81-54 Humphrey Coliseum
11/18/2023 Jacksonville State W 61-59 Flowers Hall
11/22/2023 @ UT Martin L 105-103 Skyhawk Arena
11/26/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
11/30/2023 Tennessee Tech - Flowers Hall
12/2/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum

