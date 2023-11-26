How to Watch North Alabama vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) hope to extend a four-game winning stretch when they host the North Alabama Lions (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
North Alabama Stats Insights
- The Lions' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have given up to their opponents (41.4%).
- North Alabama is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 289th.
- The Lions put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 66.0 the Catamounts allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.0 points, North Alabama is 2-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, North Alabama scored 81.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.8.
- The Lions conceded 68.2 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 on the road.
- At home, North Alabama drained 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). North Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.1%) than on the road (34.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 81-54
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 61-59
|Flowers Hall
|11/22/2023
|@ UT Martin
|L 105-103
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|11/30/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Flowers Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.