The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) hope to extend a four-game winning stretch when they host the North Alabama Lions (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have given up to their opponents (41.4%).

North Alabama is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 289th.

The Lions put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 66.0 the Catamounts allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.0 points, North Alabama is 2-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Alabama scored 81.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.8.

The Lions conceded 68.2 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 on the road.

At home, North Alabama drained 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). North Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.1%) than on the road (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule