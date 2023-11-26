The Nashville Predators (9-10), winners of four games in a row, will host the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) -- who've won five straight -- on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+ and BSSO is the place to tune in to watch the Predators and the Jets take the ice.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs Jets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Predators vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Jets Predators 6-3 WPG

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 62 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.

The Predators' 64 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Predators have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 39 goals over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 19 11 13 24 23 13 60% Ryan O'Reilly 19 10 8 18 6 22 53.1% Gustav Nyquist 19 2 12 14 13 2 44.4% Luke Evangelista 18 3 9 12 18 9 0% Roman Josi 19 3 9 12 13 5 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets allow 2.9 goals per game (55 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

With 69 goals (3.6 per game), the Jets have the league's sixth-best offense.

In the last 10 games, the Jets have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players