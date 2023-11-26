Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Jets on November 26, 2023
Player props are available for Kyle Connor and Filip Forsberg, among others, when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Jets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)
Forsberg has scored 11 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 13 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Nashville offense with 24 total points (1.3 per game). He averages 4.3 shots per game, shooting 13.4%.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Nov. 24
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 20
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|6
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Ryan O'Reilly has helped lead the offense for Nashville this season with 10 goals and eight assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|4
Gustav Nyquist Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Gustav Nyquist has netted two goals on the season, chipping in 12 assists.
Nyquist Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 20
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Connor, who has scored 23 points in 19 games (14 goals and nine assists).
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 14
|2
|1
|3
|5
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's most productive contributors through 19 games, with seven goals and 15 assists.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 18
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
