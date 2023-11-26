Best Bets, Odds for the Saints vs. Falcons Game – Week 12
The New Orleans Saints (5-5) visit a struggling Atlanta Falcons (4-6) squad on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (and best bets are available). The Falcons have lost three games in a row.
When is Saints vs. Falcons?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The line for this game set by BetMGM and the model's prediction are essentially the same (within 0.5 points of each other).
- The Saints have a 56.5% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Saints have gone 4-5 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, New Orleans has a record of 4-4 (50%).
- This season, the Falcons have won one out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.
- Atlanta is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Atlanta (+2)
- The Saints have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-7-1).
- New Orleans has 1-6-1 ATS when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
- The Falcons have covered the spread only two times over 10 games with a set spread.
- Atlanta is 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (41.5)
- New Orleans and Atlanta combine to average 1.2 less points per game than the total of 41.5 set for this matchup (including the postseason).
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 41.5 points per game, the same as the over/under for this matchup.
- The Saints have hit the over in three of their 10 games with a set total (30%).
- Four of the Falcons' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|55.4
|2
|43.6
|1
Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|9
|193.3
|6
|16.7
|4
