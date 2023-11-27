Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Calhoun County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moody High School at Donoho School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Plains High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashville High School at Ohatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Ohatchee, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
