Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Jackson County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at North Sand Mountain High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Higdon, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Athens Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Section High School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Stevenson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
