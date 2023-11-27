The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-3) will attempt to break a three-game road losing skid at the UAB Blazers (4-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks put up an average of 60.4 points per game, only one fewer point than the 61.4 the Blazers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.4 points, Jacksonville State is 2-0.

UAB's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.4 points.

The Blazers average 7.4 more points per game (71.2) than the Gamecocks give up (63.8).

UAB has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.

When Jacksonville State allows fewer than 71.2 points, it is 2-0.

The Blazers shoot 44% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Gamecocks allow defensively.

The Gamecocks' 35.1 shooting percentage is 3.6 lower than the Blazers have given up.

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Keiara Griffin: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Samiya Steele: 9.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

9.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Brooklyn McDaniel: 5.2 PTS, 22.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

5.2 PTS, 22.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Bre'anna Rhodes: 5.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%

Jacksonville State Schedule