Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Marshall County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boaz High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Attalla, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Grant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
