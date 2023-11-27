High school basketball is happening today in Morgan County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Colbert Heights High School at East Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27

7:30 PM CT on November 27 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Priceville High School