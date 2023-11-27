Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Saint Clair County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moody High School at Donoho School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashville High School at Ohatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Ohatchee, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
