Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Shelby County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian Springs School at Montgomery Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Helena High School at McAdory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: McCalla, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calera High School at Dora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Dora, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Christian School at Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montevallo High School at Tarrant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Tarrant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holtville High School at Shelby County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
