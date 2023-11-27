Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Talladega County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winterboro High School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
