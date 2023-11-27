How to Watch Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) face the Troy Trojans (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Troy Stats Insights
- The Trojans have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Colonels have averaged.
- This season, Troy has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.2% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at first.
- The Trojans put up an average of 86.5 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 75.8 the Colonels give up to opponents.
- Troy is 3-2 when it scores more than 75.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Troy averaged 16 more points per game at home (81.7) than on the road (65.7).
- The Trojans gave up fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.
- At home, Troy made 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (6.9). Troy's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than away (29.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Troy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Reinhardt
|W 111-46
|Trojan Arena
|11/20/2023
|Sam Houston
|L 88-86
|Trojan Arena
|11/24/2023
|Grambling
|W 80-67
|Trojan Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/1/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.