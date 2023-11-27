The UAB Blazers (4-1) aim to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB vs. Jacksonville State Scoring Comparison

  • The Gamecocks score an average of 60.4 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 61.4 the Blazers give up to opponents.
  • Jacksonville State is 2-0 when it scores more than 61.4 points.
  • UAB's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 60.4 points.
  • The Blazers put up 7.4 more points per game (71.2) than the Gamecocks give up (63.8).
  • When UAB scores more than 63.8 points, it is 3-1.
  • When Jacksonville State gives up fewer than 71.2 points, it is 2-0.
  • The Blazers shoot 44.0% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Gamecocks allow defensively.
  • The Gamecocks' 35.1 shooting percentage is 3.6 lower than the Blazers have given up.

UAB Leaders

  • Mia Moore: 19.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 59.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
  • Denim DeShields: 8.4 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.5 FG%
  • Tracey Bershers: 12.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
  • Maddie Walsh: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)
  • Jade Weathersby: 8.8 PTS, 46.4 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Eastern Kentucky L 68-64 Alaska Airlines Center
11/19/2023 @ Alaska-Anchorage W 63-52 Alaska Airlines Center
11/25/2023 Valparaiso W 78-68 Bartow Arena
11/27/2023 Jacksonville State - Bartow Arena
11/29/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Bartow Arena
12/3/2023 Auburn - Bartow Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.