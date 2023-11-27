Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Walker County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hayden High School at Corner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Dora, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calera High School at Dora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Dora, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
