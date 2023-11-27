Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Walker County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hayden High School at Corner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27

7:00 PM CT on November 27 Location: Dora, AL

Dora, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Calera High School at Dora High School