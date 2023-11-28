How to Watch Alabama vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 54.1% from the field this season, 12.1 percentage points higher than the 42% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Alabama is 5-1 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 188th.
- The 97.8 points per game the Crimson Tide score are 31 more points than the Tigers allow (66.8).
- Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have given up to their opponents (43.9%).
- Clemson has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 254th.
- The Tigers put up an average of 79.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.
- When Clemson allows fewer than 97.8 points, it is 5-0.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama put up 89.5 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 73.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Crimson Tide allowed four fewer points per game (65) than in road games (69).
- Alabama sunk 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged in road games (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Clemson scored 6.6 more points per game at home (78.4) than away (71.8).
- At home, the Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.1.
- Beyond the arc, Clemson sunk fewer trifectas on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) as well.
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mercer
|W 98-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Ohio State
|L 92-81
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oregon
|W 99-91
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Davidson
|W 68-65
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/19/2023
|Boise State
|W 85-68
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 90-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/6/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
