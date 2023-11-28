The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

Alabama Stats Insights

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 54.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.1% higher than the 42% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

Alabama is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 188th.

The Crimson Tide score 97.8 points per game, 31 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers give up.

Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 47.5% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 43.9% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.

Clemson has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 70th.

The Tigers put up only 4.8 more points per game (79.6) than the Crimson Tide allow (74.8).

When Clemson allows fewer than 97.8 points, it is 5-0.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.8 more points than it averaged on the road (73.7).

The Crimson Tide surrendered 65 points per game last year in home games, which was four fewer points than they allowed in road games (69).

When playing at home, Alabama drained 2.4 more treys per game (11.1) than in away games (8.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (31.1%).

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Clemson scored 78.4 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged away (71.8).

In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 7.9 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (73.1).

Clemson drained more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Mercer W 98-67 Coleman Coliseum 11/24/2023 Ohio State L 92-81 Raider Arena 11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena 11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum 12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum 12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson Upcoming Schedule