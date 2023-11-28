The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama Stats Insights

  • This season, the Crimson Tide have a 54.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.1% higher than the 42% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Alabama is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 188th.
  • The Crimson Tide score 97.8 points per game, 31 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers give up.
  • Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 47.5% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 43.9% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.
  • Clemson has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 70th.
  • The Tigers put up only 4.8 more points per game (79.6) than the Crimson Tide allow (74.8).
  • When Clemson allows fewer than 97.8 points, it is 5-0.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.8 more points than it averaged on the road (73.7).
  • The Crimson Tide surrendered 65 points per game last year in home games, which was four fewer points than they allowed in road games (69).
  • When playing at home, Alabama drained 2.4 more treys per game (11.1) than in away games (8.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (31.1%).

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Clemson scored 78.4 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged away (71.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 7.9 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (73.1).
  • Clemson drained more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mercer W 98-67 Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Ohio State L 92-81 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum
12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Davidson W 68-65 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/19/2023 Boise State W 85-68 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/24/2023 Alcorn State W 90-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/6/2023 South Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.