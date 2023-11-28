How to Watch Alabama vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide make 54.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- Alabama has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 187th.
- The Crimson Tide record 97.8 points per game, 31 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers allow.
- When Alabama scores more than 66.8 points, it is 5-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have given up to their opponents (43.9%).
- Clemson is 4-0 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 70th.
- The Tigers put up an average of 79.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.
- Clemson has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 97.8 points.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 73.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Crimson Tide played better in home games last season, giving up 65 points per game, compared to 69 in away games.
- In home games, Alabama made 2.4 more treys per game (11.1) than in away games (8.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (31.1%).
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Clemson averaged 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.8.
- At home, the Tigers conceded 65.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (73.1).
- Clemson made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mercer
|W 98-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Ohio State
|L 92-81
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oregon
|W 99-91
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Davidson
|W 68-65
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/19/2023
|Boise State
|W 85-68
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 90-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/6/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.