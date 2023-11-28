The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide make 54.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42%).

Alabama has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 187th.

The Crimson Tide record 97.8 points per game, 31 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers allow.

When Alabama scores more than 66.8 points, it is 5-1.

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have given up to their opponents (43.9%).

Clemson is 4-0 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 70th.

The Tigers put up an average of 79.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.

Clemson has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 97.8 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 73.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Crimson Tide played better in home games last season, giving up 65 points per game, compared to 69 in away games.

In home games, Alabama made 2.4 more treys per game (11.1) than in away games (8.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (31.1%).

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Clemson averaged 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.8.

At home, the Tigers conceded 65.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (73.1).

Clemson made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Mercer W 98-67 Coleman Coliseum 11/24/2023 Ohio State L 92-81 Raider Arena 11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena 11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum 12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum 12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson Upcoming Schedule