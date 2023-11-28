The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Clemson matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Alabama is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

In the Crimson Tide's five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Clemson has won two games against the spread this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of four times this season.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Sportsbooks rate Alabama considerably lower (19th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (10th-best).

Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

