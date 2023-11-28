Tuesday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) and Clemson Tigers (5-0) going head to head at Coleman Coliseum has a projected final score of 85-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:30 PM ET on November 28.

The matchup has no set line.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 85, Clemson 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-9.8)

Alabama (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 159.5

Alabama is 4-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Clemson's 2-2-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Crimson Tide's games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Tigers' games have gone over.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide have a +138 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23 points per game. They're putting up 97.8 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 74.8 per outing to rank 264th in college basketball.

The 36.8 rebounds per game Alabama averages rank 63rd in college basketball, and are 11.6 more than the 25.2 its opponents pull down per outing.

Alabama connects on 10.2 three-pointers per game (19th in college basketball) at a 43% rate (third-best in college basketball), compared to the 7 per game its opponents make at a 32.3% rate.

The Crimson Tide average 119.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in college basketball), and give up 91.4 points per 100 possessions (219th in college basketball).

Alabama has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (189th in college basketball play) while forcing 12 (202nd in college basketball).

