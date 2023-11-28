Tuesday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) and Clemson Tigers (5-0) squaring off at Coleman Coliseum has a projected final score of 85-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:30 PM ET on November 28.

Based on our computer prediction, Alabama is projected to cover the point spread (9.5) versus Clemson. The two sides are projected to score the same number of points as the 159.5 total.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Line: Alabama -9.5

Alabama -9.5 Point Total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -500, Clemson +350

Alabama vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 85, Clemson 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson

Pick ATS: Alabama (-9.5)



Alabama (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (159.5)



Alabama is 4-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Clemson's 2-2-0 ATS record. The Crimson Tide are 4-1-0 and the Tigers are 3-1-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 177.4 points per game, 17.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide have a +138 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23 points per game. They're putting up 97.8 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are giving up 74.8 per contest to rank 264th in college basketball.

Alabama wins the rebound battle by 11.6 boards on average. It collects 36.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 61st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 25.2 per contest.

Alabama hits 3.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.2 (22nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.

The Crimson Tide's 119.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in college basketball, and the 91.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 218th in college basketball.

Alabama forces 12 turnovers per game (203rd in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (191st in college basketball action).

